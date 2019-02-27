We’ve got someone who has bettered your 264: Mumbai Indians tell captain Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians claimed to have found a better replacement for their skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday. This was after Rizvi Springfield’s Abhinav Singh struck 265 in his side’s win on Day 1 of the MI Inter-School Cricket Tournament. Rohit Sharma holds the record for the best-ever one-day international (ODI) score of 264 runs against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2014.

.@ImRo45, we’ve got someone who has bettered your 264 😋 Rizvi Springfield’s Abhinav Singh struck 265 in his side’s win on Day 1 of the MI Inter-School Cricket Tournament 😲👏#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/SUwVbi0dkO — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 27 February 2019

Rohit Sharma is a part of the Indian team which is currently playing against Australia. He was also the captain in the ODI and T20I series in the recently concluded series against New Zealand.

Advertising

After leading India to victory in the ODI, Sharma said, “Coming here and beating New Zealand 4-1 is a massive achievement. They play very good cricket, so it is a great take away for us.”

“Last time we were thrashed 4-0. We didn’t have a point to prove but we just wanted to play good cricket, which we have been doing for the past 8-10 months now,” he added.