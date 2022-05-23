West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee thanks CAB for inviting her for IPL play-offs at Eden Gardens

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday thanked the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for inviting her to attend the IPL play-offs at Eden Gardens on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a letter she said, “Thank you so much for inviting me at the IPL play-off matches at Eden Gardens on 24th and 25th of May, 2022.”

“It is a matter of great joy that Kolkata will once again play host to the IPL and cricket enthusiasts of Bengal, after a long wait, will get the opportunity to witness the flavour and excitement of one the best T20 tournaments in the world. My heartiest congratulations to CAB and its stakeholders for making all this possible,” she added.

The CM also conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the players as well as support staff of the participating team and wished them a happy and fulfilling stay in Kolkata.

With the IPL moving to Kolkata for the playoffs and inclement weather forecast for the city, the IPL has issued certain guidelines in case of rain-interrupted games.

While Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants will play Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same venue the next day in the Eliminator.

“The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs,” the IPL guidelines read.