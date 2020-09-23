Weird that only Playing XI Sanju Samson doesn’t find a place is that of India: Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir said barring Team India, rest almost everyone is ready to bring Sanju Samson to their sides with open arms. (BCCI/IPL and Express File)

Former India batsman and skipper of two-time IPL winners franchise, Gautam Gambhir is known for his straightforwardness when it comes to backing players or speaking out for them in public. In a recent move, Gambhir has heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals’ opener Sanju Samson who played a 32 ball 74-run knock with a strike rate of over 231 against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday night.

The wicketkeeper-batsman displayed an array of shots with solid power-hitting which resulted in producing 9 maximums. His innings and skipper Steve Smith’s 69 off 47 balls pulverised the CSK, setting up a RR’s win by 16 runs. Samson, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match, said his plan is to go and hit all the deliveries in his arc.

Hailing Samson’s heroics, Gambhir took to twitter and said,” Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India! Anyone up for debate?”

Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India!

While in another tweet, the former KKR skipper looked surprised on how come Samson does not find a place in India’s Playing XI, “It’s weird that the only playing eleven Sanju Samson doesn’t find a place is that of India, rest almost everyone is ready for him with open arms.”

On Tuesday, Samson reached his half-century in just 19 balls, which is the joint-2nd fastest by a Rajasthan Royals batsman. It was also his own personal best, bettering the previous 24-ball fifty he hit for Delhi Capitals against the Gujarat Lions in 2017.

