We are playing at IPL level, not club cricket: Virat Kohli on umpiring mistake

Virat Kohli lashed out after the umpire failed to spot a no-ball by Lasith Malinga during the final over of Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Needing six to take the game into Super Over, Malinga’s final delivery to Shivam Dube was a no-ball that was missed by the on-field umpires. It cost the hosts dearly as RCB managed 181 for 5 in reply to 187 for 8 by Mumbai Indians.

Speaking in the post-match ceremony, Kohli said that the umpires should have had their eyes open. “We are playing at the IPL level and not playing club cricket. The umpires should have had their eyes open. That is a ridiculous call at the last ball. If it is a game of margins, I don’t know what is happening. They should have been more sharp and careful out there.”

“When they were 145 for 7, we should have done better. The last few overs were brutal for us. A few more strikes apart from AB could have done the job for us. We need to be smarter at death bowling. I think the way they bowled, we can learn from their game. The onus is always on each and every member of the team.”

“I got out at a wrong point of time. Shivam was good as well. I mean Jassi is a top-class bowler. A bit of a mistake from me to take him on at that stage. Mumbai is lucky to have him. And also Malinga. And if Jassi is in good form, it is good for India,” he added.

The winning captain Rohit Sharma also expressed his diappointment over umpiring errors and said, “I just got to know when we crossed the rope. These kind of things are not good for cricket, one of the Bumrah’s deliveries wasn’t a wide. Players can’t do much. Very disappointed to see that.”

“Anything over 180 is a good score. We know the conditions here and we got the bowlers to get the job done. We didn’t panic, we kept sticking to our strengths. Middle overs are very crucial. We stuck to our plans and I think it was a great effort from the bowlers.”

Praising Malinga, Rohit said, Malinga has been the part of MI for a long time, you can always trust those guys in the back end. They bought experience into play. We were quite brave to bowl the deliveries we bowled. Bumrah executed well and we just missed a trick in the middle with the bat. Those are the kind of things we need to remember when playing big games. We were upto the mark today. We all understand Hardik’s importance in the side. Whatever happened with him, he needed that confidence. Batted well and got us those crucial runs in the end.”

Man of the match Jasprit Bumrah was all smiles and spoke of how he executed his plan to perfection. “You go ball by ball and you try to control the controllables. You try to back yourself in the situation. You don’t go too far behind, I was just focussing on my plan and trying to back my strengths. I always try to back myself in any situation and execute the plan to perfection. I have always taken care of my body,” he said.