Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal recalls how a ‘drunk teammate’ almost killed him

On Thursday, Yuzvendra Chahal recalled a horrifying incident from his Mumbai Indians days, when a ‘drunk teammate’ hung him from the 15th floor.

“I never told this story, from today, everyone will know. I never shared this. This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians, we had a match in Bangalore. There was a get-together after that. So, there was a player who was very drunk, I won’t say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony,” Chahal said during a conversation with teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Karun Nair.

And my hands were around him, like this (behind the neck). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and they handled it. I kind of fainted, they gave me water. Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So, this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been slightest of mistakes, I would’ve fallen down,” he added.

Earlier this year, in one of the RCB podcasts, Chahal narrated a similar incident during his Mumbai Indians days.

TO THINK THIS WASN’T THE FIRST TIME- Even if it they are laughing on it now, such pranks shouldn’t be encouraged. This was in 2011. Two years prior to the balcony incident. pic.twitter.com/DoYui7rOIn — ALASKA🫀 (@Aaaaaaftab) April 7, 2022

“It happened in 2011 when Mumbai Indians won the Champions League. Andrew Symonds drank a lot of “fruit juice” during a party. He tied my hands and James Franklin tied my legs. The task for me was to open it. But then, they forgot that they had put tape on my mouth. The next morning, a cleaner came and saw me and got me out of it,” said Chahal.

The leg-spinner has been the pick of the bowler for his new franchise Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022. Chahal has bagged seven wickets in three matches so far.