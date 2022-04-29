Watch: Virat Kohli, Mohd Siraj shake their legs at Glenn Maxwell’s wedding celebrations

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise organized a post-marriage bash for Aussie cricketer Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman on Thursday. The entire RCB team had a gala time at the party, but the highlight of the party was Virat Kohli’s dance alongside RCB teammates especially Mohammad Siraj and Siddharth Kaul. The video went viral on social media where Kohli can be seen shaking his legs.

The RCB posted this video on their official YouTube channel on Friday, All the RCB players, coaches and staff can be seen in traditional attire.

Watch:

Maxwell married Vini, a Melbourne-based pharmacist, in a South Indian Hindu wedding ceremony in Chennai in the last week of March. Before this, the couple also got married in a Christian ceremony in Australia on March 18, 2022.

Virat, who is a veritable fashionista apart from being one of the leading cricketers, had us swooning over his traditional look. He wore a black kurta with intricate self-work paired with a white pyjama. A pair of Kohlapuri flats added to the ethnic appeal of his look.