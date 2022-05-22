Watch: Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell celebrate Delhi Capitals loss to Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) eyes were on the 69th game of the season when Delhi Capitals (DC) took on Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. Celebrations were all over the RCB camp when Rishabh Pant’s side lost to MI and broke Delhi’s heart with a five-wicket win in their last IPL match. With 16 points from 14 games, Pant’s boys would have been tied with the Faf du Plessis-led team in the league table, but a superior run rate would have taken them through.

Already out of contention, MI played party-poopers as they first restricted DC to 159 for 7 with Jasprit Bumrah snapping three wickets and then returned to overhaul the target in 19.1 overs to knock the 2020 finalists out of the tournament.

While Ishan Kishan (48) and Dewald Brevis (37) kept MI in the hunt, it was Tim David’s 11-ball 34-run cameo that brought the five-time champions back into the chase.

RCB qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive year. Raw emotions, absolute joy and post-match celebrations were seen in the camp as Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis were seen shouting in joy. RCB will now travel to Kolkata to play Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on 25 May.