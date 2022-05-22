scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell celebrate Delhi Capitals loss to Mumbai Indians

Faf du Plessis-led RCB seal the last playoff berth after Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians beat Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals by five wickets.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 22, 2022 11:19:44 am
RCB in playoffs, VIrat Kohli, MI vs DCMI beat DC: This is how much it meant to the RCB last night.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) eyes were on the 69th game of the season when Delhi Capitals (DC) took on Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. Celebrations were all over the RCB camp when Rishabh Pant’s side lost to MI and broke Delhi’s heart with a five-wicket win in their last IPL match. With 16 points from 14 games, Pant’s boys would have been tied with the Faf du Plessis-led team in the league table, but a superior run rate would have taken them through.

Already out of contention, MI played party-poopers as they first restricted DC to 159 for 7 with Jasprit Bumrah snapping three wickets and then returned to overhaul the target in 19.1 overs to knock the 2020 finalists out of the tournament.

While Ishan Kishan (48) and Dewald Brevis (37) kept MI in the hunt, it was Tim David’s 11-ball 34-run cameo that brought the five-time champions back into the chase.

RCB qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive year.  Raw emotions, absolute joy and post-match celebrations were seen in the camp as Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis were seen shouting in joy. RCB will now travel to Kolkata to play Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on 25 May.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Andrew Symonds, Andrew Symonds dead, Andrew Symonds no more, Andrew Symonds dies, Andrew Symonds career, Andrew Symonds batting
Andrew Symonds dies: Big-hitting cricket star’s moments in pics
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 22: Latest News