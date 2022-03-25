IPL 2022: Watch Umran Malik stun Nicholas Pooran with lethal bouncer

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik was the find of IPL 2021 and as a result, Sunrisers Hyderabad retained him by paying 4 crores in the auctions this year. The 22-year-old had bowled a 151.03 km/hr delivery in IPL 2021, and that was the fastest delivery by an Indian bowler in the edition.

Ahead of the 15th season of the IPL, Malik once again demonstrated his speed during the SRH net session where he stunned Nicholas Pooran with his raw pace and bounce. Capable of clocking 150kph and sustaining such pace throughout spells, Malik troubled the West Indian with his quick deliveries and left him clueless at times.

In back-to-back deliveries, Pooran was cramped for room and after mistiming a pull shot, the southpaw was caught on mid-wicket. On both occasion, he was beaten for pace and the video will surely leave Sunrisers fans ecstatic.

Malik’s rise has been quite phenomenal. Brought up exclusively playing tennis-ball cricket, he held the leather ball for the first time in 2018, when he landed up at a coaching centre in the neighbourhood without even a proper pair of shoes. Since then there has been no looking back for him.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are in Group B alongside Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings in IPL. They will be playing their first match against Rajasthan Royals on March 27. They have added a lot of potential talents to their Indian bowling lineup and in the batting contingent, overseas batters might occupy the most numbers of batting slots.

Squad: Kane Williamson(c), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi