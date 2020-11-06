IPL 2020 Eliminator: T Natarajan stuns AB de Villiers with perfect yorker

T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the eliminator match of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 6th November 2020. Photo by: Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for BCCI

T Natarajan stood tall as he stunned Ab de Villiers with a yorker in the Indian Premier League 2020 Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.

Continuing his fine run and having bowled the most number of yorkers this season, T Natarajan came onto bowl the 18th over and got the big wicket of the South African with a yorker, cramping him for space. ABD departed for a 43-ball 56, laced with 5 fours.

SRH captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl in the IPL Eliminator on Friday. SRH produced a brilliant bowling effort to restrict a batting-heavy RCB to a modest 131 for seven.

Jason Holder led SRH’s bowling attack with impressive figures of three for 25 and was ably supported by T Natarajan (2/33) as RCB found the going difficult from the beginning. AB de Villiers’ (56 off 43) scored a timely half-century to somewhat rescue RCB from a horrible start and take the team past the 120-run mark.

RCB made four changes in their playing eleven with Chris Morris, Josh Phillipe, Isuru Udana and Shahbaz Ahmed being replaced by Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa, Moeen Ali and Navdeep Saini.

Wriddhiman Shah made way for Sreevats Goswami in the only change for SRH.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Sreevats Goswami (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

