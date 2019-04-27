Toggle Menu
WATCH: Steve Smith takes a blinder to get rid of David Warnerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/watch-steve-smith-catch-david-warner-5698444/

WATCH: Steve Smith takes a blinder to get rid of David Warner

Warner, who was chasing the record of scoring the sixth consecutive half-century in IPL, played an aerial shot over mid-off but Smith kept his eyes on the ball, running backward and put a full-stretched dive to complete the catch.

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith took a fantastic catch. (AP Photo)

Rajasthan Royals skipper Seve Smith grabbed a stunning catch to get rid of Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner in match 45 of the Indian Premier League. Warner, who was chasing the record of scoring the sixth consecutive half-century in IPL, played an aerial shot over mid-off but Smith kept his eyes on the ball, running backward and put a full-stretched dive to complete the catch.

Earlier, Smith won the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad and opted to field first.

Speaking at the toss, Smith said, “We are going to bowl. It looks similar to the wicket we played on against Delhi. Probably a fraction slower. Just those two changes. Those two are out (Stokes and Archer), Livingstone comes in and so does Ashton Turner. Hopefully, we can put on a show for our home fans.”

“They have been a force and big thanks to them. Hopefully, we can end our home journey on a high,” he added.

Advertising

With Kane Williamson and Steve Smith walking down to the centre at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on April 27 (Saturday), it is the first instance of two overseas skippers in an IPL match in almost two years.

The last time that two skippers were non-Indian in the IPL was when Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith represented Kings XI Punjab and Rising Pune Supergiant on May 14, 2017.

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 All IPL playoff matches to start at 7.30 PM IST
2 IPL 2019, RR vs SRH Playing XI: Kane Williamson returns for SRH, Wriddhiman Saha included
3 IPL 2019, RR vs SRH: Kane Williamson, Steve Smith break streak for overseas skippers