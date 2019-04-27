WATCH: Steve Smith takes a blinder to get rid of David Warner

Rajasthan Royals skipper Seve Smith grabbed a stunning catch to get rid of Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner in match 45 of the Indian Premier League. Warner, who was chasing the record of scoring the sixth consecutive half-century in IPL, played an aerial shot over mid-off but Smith kept his eyes on the ball, running backward and put a full-stretched dive to complete the catch.

Earlier, Smith won the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad and opted to field first.

Speaking at the toss, Smith said, “We are going to bowl. It looks similar to the wicket we played on against Delhi. Probably a fraction slower. Just those two changes. Those two are out (Stokes and Archer), Livingstone comes in and so does Ashton Turner. Hopefully, we can put on a show for our home fans.”

“They have been a force and big thanks to them. Hopefully, we can end our home journey on a high,” he added.

Advertising

With Kane Williamson and Steve Smith walking down to the centre at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on April 27 (Saturday), it is the first instance of two overseas skippers in an IPL match in almost two years.

The last time that two skippers were non-Indian in the IPL was when Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith represented Kings XI Punjab and Rising Pune Supergiant on May 14, 2017.