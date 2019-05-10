Watch: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis mix-up one of the funniest moments of IPL 12

Three balls into the chase, one of the most hilarious moments of Indian Premier League 2019 took place in the Qualifier 2 match taking place in Visakhapatnam between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

There was confusion all over the place as the defending champions CSK began their 148-run chase after MS Dhoni won the toss and asked Delhi to bat first. Faf du Plessis played a shot towards point and called for the run. Shane Watson obliged, made a few strides forward but saw the striker go back to the crease.

Du Plessis was midway when Axar Patel threw the ball towards the non-striker’s end. He, however, missed the stumps and Colin Munro collected it. Instead of throwing it down the stumps, he chose to get Du Plessis out at the striker’s end. Rishabh Pant dived but missed it and the openers sneaked in a run.

Meanwhile, within the chaos, the two batsmen were struck in the middle of the pitch. Delhi players had their hands on their heads while Shreyas Iyer could not help but smile at the disaster, which had too many funny options to be defused.

CSK dished out a clinical bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 147 for nine in the Qualifier 2. Dwayne Bravo (2/19), Ravindra Jadeja (2/23), Deepak Chahar (2/28) and Harbhajan Singh (2/31) shared eight wickets between them to keep DC in check after opting to bowl.