Watch: Sam Billings imitates Danny Morrison while interviewing Andre Russell

Andre Russell’s all-around heroics kept Kolkata Knight Riders in the race for a playoff spot as they registered a 54- run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. Russell scored 49 off 28 balls that helped KKR to reach 177 for six in 20 overs after being down and out at 94 for 5 at one point of time.

Sam Billings also contributed by scoring 34 runs in the middle. While keeping, he grabbed two crucial catches for his side. Post-match, Billings was seen imitating the renowned commentator Danny Morrison, as he interviewed Andre Russell. Since Russell’s knock single-handedly helped Kolkata demolish Hyderabad, Billings was seen having fun with him in front of the camera.

In the match, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs in a must-win IPL game on Saturday. Opting to bat, KKR rode on Andre Russell’s counterattacking 28-ball 49 not out to post a fighting 177 for six. In reply, SRH could manage 123 for 8 in their stipulated 20 overs with opener Abhishek Sharma top scoring with a 28-ball 43 and Aiden Markram scoring a 25-ball 32. Earlier, Russell and Sam Billings (34) shared a 63-run partnership to take KKR across the 150-mark after they were 94 for five in the 12th over. With Russell going strong, KKR scored 58 in the last five overs.

KKR now have 12 points from 13 games with a net run-rate of +0.160 and moved to sixth place. With Rajasthan Royals (14 from 12) and RCB (14 from 13 games) having chance to move up, even a victory is unlikely to be enough for Shah Rukh Khan owned franchise which played its 13th ‘first XI’ combination in as many games.

For Sunrisers, 10 points from 12 games with a dismal NRR of -0.270 means that even two big wins and 14 points might not be enough after five straight defeats.