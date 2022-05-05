Watch: Rishabh Pant vs Junior Ponting on the football field

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant is keen to make a mark in the ongoing IPL 2022. His team will be locking horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Delhi Capitals have played 9 matches and won 4 games. They are at the 7th spot in the IPL points table.

Delhi Capitals posted an entertaining video of coach Ricky Ponting’s son Fletcher where he showed his football finesse against Rishabh Pant during a training session. Ever since Rishabh Ponting became the coach of the Delhi Capitals, he shares a cordial relationship with the skipper Rishabh Pant.

Earlier, the former Australia captain was isolated from the rest of the squad after one of his family members, staying with him at the team hotel, tested positive. It was a tough time for Ponting and his family members.

Ponting has two daughters and a son with his wife Rianna. His son Fletcher has had to deal with two nearly fatal experiences very early in his young life and on both occasions, Ponting was left helpless as he could just watch his son battle through the difficult situations.

When Fletcher was six-week old he fought meningitis and came through, the Ponting family was in for another torrid time when an eight months old Fletcher contracted an infection during a hernia surgery.