Watch: RCB’s bubble-integrity manager beats Virat Kohli in table tennis

Ever since the bio bubble arrangements came into existence to keep the game of cricket running, ensuring the mental well-being of players has become equally important.

The cricket calendar has become more hectic than ever before, and maintaining Covid-19 safety protocols has resulted in players getting confined to a designated area, and not allowed to mingle with anyone from outside the area.

This is probably why it becomes all the more important for players to unwind after a game and enjoy themselves in the surroundings that they are locked in. Ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) next game in IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings, members of the squad were spotted enjoying themselves in a game of table tennis. It was here that former skipper, Virat Kohli was spotted playing in the finals of a table tennis tournament where he was beaten by RCB’s bubble integrity manager.

Kohli has been vocal about how difficult it can be to stay restricted in an area. “With the current structure and the kind of structure that you’re competing inside for a long period of time, it’s very difficult for the players to stay motivated and find the right kind of mental space,” Kohli had said earlier this year.

“You know just confined in one area and just doing the stuff, day in day out when you’re dealing with high-pressure situations.

“Apart from the workloads, the mental health side of things will also come into the picture big time because you don’t have an outlet at all. In today’s day and age you literally go into the ground, come back to the room, and you have no space where you can just disconnect from the game and just go out for a walk or go out for a meal or a coffee and say, Okay, Let me refresh myself,” the 32-year-old had added.