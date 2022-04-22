scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Watch: Ravindra Jadeja salutes MS Dhoni after a thrilling victory over Mumbai

Ravindra Jadeja was seen bowing down to MS Dhoni. Ambati Rayudu also thanked Dhoni after the game.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 22, 2022 1:24:44 am
IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, CSK vs MI, IPL 2022 Dhoni, IPL 2022 Jadeja, sports news, indian express

On Thursday, MS Dhoni turned back the clock to script a three-wicket win for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians in the IPL following a heart-stopping finish that saw him hit a four off the last ball of the game.

After a thrilling victory, skipper Ravindra Jadeja was seen bowing down to MS Dhoni. Ambati Rayudu also thanked Dhoni after the game.

Mumbai lost half their side for 85. Shokeen, who had three boundaries, top-edged a Dwayne Bravo (2/36) short-ball only to be caught at Robin Uthappa at mid-on. Wickets kept tumbling for Mumbai with Kieron Pollard (14) and Daniel Sams (5) also falling cheaply.

But thanks to a quick-fire 35-run eight-wicket stand off 16 balls between Tilak and Unadkat, Mumbai gave their bowlers something to defend.

