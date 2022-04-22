Watch: Ravindra Jadeja salutes MS Dhoni after a thrilling victory over Mumbai

On Thursday, MS Dhoni turned back the clock to script a three-wicket win for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians in the IPL following a heart-stopping finish that saw him hit a four off the last ball of the game.

After a thrilling victory, skipper Ravindra Jadeja was seen bowing down to MS Dhoni. Ambati Rayudu also thanked Dhoni after the game.

Nobody finishes cricket matches like him and yet again MS Dhoni 28* (13) shows why he is the best finisher. A four off the final ball to take @ChennaiIPL home. What a finish! #TATAIPL #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/oAFOOi5uyJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2022

Mumbai lost half their side for 85. Shokeen, who had three boundaries, top-edged a Dwayne Bravo (2/36) short-ball only to be caught at Robin Uthappa at mid-on. Wickets kept tumbling for Mumbai with Kieron Pollard (14) and Daniel Sams (5) also falling cheaply.

But thanks to a quick-fire 35-run eight-wicket stand off 16 balls between Tilak and Unadkat, Mumbai gave their bowlers something to defend.