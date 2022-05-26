Watch: Rajat Patidar corrects Virat Kohli how to pronounce his surname

Rajat Patidar owned the biggest stage of his nascent career with a magnificent hundred that got Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) within a sniffing distance of title clash after their 14 runs win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday.

On a day their famed batting duo trio of Faf du Plessis (0), Glenn Maxwell (9) and Virat Kohli (25) failed to enthrall a capacity Eden crowd, RCB’s No, 3 played out of his skin as 90 runs came in fours and sixes off just 19 balls.

While most of the star-studded RCB batters struggled for timing, the 28-year-old looked effortless with his slices, punches, counter-punches and drives to tower over the rest.

And to make Patidar’s story more interesting, he went unsold at the auction this season and joined the team as a replacement after the start when a player called Luvnith Sisodia was injured.

Former India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli lauded Rajat Patidar after he scored a magnificent 54-ball-112 not out which had 12 fours and seven huge sixes. Rajat even corrected Virat Kohli when he pronounced his surname incorrectly.

“I told him as well after the game as well that I have seen many impact innings and many innings under pressure over so many years. I have not seen many better than how Rajat played today. Under pressure, big game, first uncapped player,” Kohli said Patidar while speaking to the broadcasters.

Kohli and Patidar put on 66 runs for the second wicket after RCB lost their skipper Faf du Plessis in the first over.

“The magnitude of the game was so big that I was feeling the tension in the air because I have been in those situations where you have to cross the line as a team.”What he did was very very special, I don’t think that anyone should take that for granted. You should understand the excellence of the innings and appreciate as a cricketer to watch an innings like that,” said Kohli.

Patidar’s 112 not out is also the highest score for an uncapped player in the IPL knockouts history, which includes the final and the playoffs. He overtook Manish Pandey’s 94 from the final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in IPL 2014 final.