Watch: Rabada’s ‘ek baar jo maine commitement kar di’ and Odean Smith’s ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ dialogue delivery

In order to make it into the play-offs, Punjab Kings will have to win all their remaining three fixtures in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Their next three games are against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Mohali-based franchise has been hot and cold in the IPL 2022. They have won five and lost six so far.

Meanwhile, off the ground, the Punjab Kings are looking in high spirits. In a video released by the Punjab Kings, several overseas players can be seen trying to imitate legendary Bollywood dialogues.

Salman Khan who?

Kagiso Rabada, who has bagged 18 wickets this season for the Punjab Kings have no clue about Salman Khan. The Proteas speedster says ‘Salman Khan who?’The only bhai he knows is Rashid Khan.’

In the video, Rabada tries to enact Salman Khan’s dialogue ‘ek baar jo maine commitement kar di fir mai apne baap ki bhi nahi sunta’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Wanted’.

When Odean Smith does a Sunny Deol

The swashbuckling West Indies’ all-rounder Odean Smith tried to imitate Sunny Deol’s famous dialogue ‘Taareekh pe taareekh, taareekh pe taareekh, taareekh pe taareekh,’ from the movie Damini.

Punjab Kings will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 13 at the Brabourne – CCI Stadium in Mumbai.