Watch: MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? The big question before IPL 2019 season opener

India’s former captain MS Dhoni will lock horns against the current captain Virat Kohli as the Indian Premier League kickstarts on Saturday, March 23 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Advertising

And the mood is captured perfectly by an IPL advert that shows the crowd divided in yellow and red colours, half of them screaming Dhoni’s name and the other half shouting Kohli’s name. And the two veteran players are enjoying the show from a roof before challenging each other for the game on the 23rd.

Here is the video:

The Indian Premier League has released its second advertisement featuring the season’s anthem “Game Banayega Name.” While the previous one featured captains and star players from the eight teams, this latest advert has only one – Royal Challengers Bangalore and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

In another previous video, players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma and Kohli, among others are shown practicing in their respective team’s jerseys. In another frame, a group of boys are shown also playing the game. Soon, it becomes a struggle of space between the two groups as they both start fighting with each other for more space.

The 2019 edition of IPL season is set to tart on Saturday, March 23. The tournament will not have an opening ceremony this year after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) decided to allocate the money set aside for it to the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.