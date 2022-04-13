Watch: MS Dhoni consoles Mukesh Choudhary as he drops three catches vs RCB

Chennai Super Kings’ pacer Mukesh Chaudhary had a torrid outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday. The left-arm seamer did pick up the wicket of Virat Kohli, but he dropped three catches in the match. He also conceded 40 runs in his three overs.

It seemed like the ball was following the youngster everywhere in the park. After the second dropped catch, former CSK skipper MS Dhoni walked down to Chaudhary, he put a brotherly arm around his shoulder and was seen comforting the youngster. MS Dhoni’s warm gesture of putting his arm around Mukesh Choudhary took social media by storm.

Dhoni straight went to Mukesh Choudhary who dropped catch after wicket #CSKvsRCB #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/08DKl2U7zJ — Gauπav (@virtual_gaurav) April 12, 2022

That’s Captain MS Dhoni for you 💛 pic.twitter.com/cVQoNL3SEV — Rohan MSDian™🦁 (@Csk_army1) April 12, 2022

MS Dhoni straight went to console Mukesh Choudhary after Shahbaz Ahmed’s wicket. Great to see the gesture by MS. pic.twitter.com/BcQ6ITxn1b — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2022

Dhoni going straight to Mukesh to give him confidence after multiple catch drops is no doubt the nicest gesture ever.. My man is a true captain by heart 💛 — The MSDian Girl 💛 (@themsdiangirl7) April 12, 2022

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar wrote down a heartfelt tweet for Mukesh Chaudhary and urged Mukesh to put behind the disappointing evening and focus on the remainder of the season.

Dear Mukesh Choudhary, what happened to you tonight is no reflection of how good or bad you are, it’s an inevitability in every performer’s life. All the best for the rest of the season.👍 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 12, 2022

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs in their IPL match on Tuesday. Invited to bat, CSK posted a massive 216 for 4 with Shivam Dube (95 not out off 46 balls) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50 balls) sharing 165 runs for the third wicket, the highest this season.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva took two wickets while Josh Hazlewood got one. Chasing the huge target, RCB were restricted to 193 for 9. Shahbaz Ahmed top-scored for RCB with 41, while Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai chipped in with 34 each. For CSK, Maheesh Theekshana took four wickets for 34 runs while Ravindra Jadeja got three.