MS Dhoni misses an edge, takes a leaping catch, comes out blasting in CSK’s chase

MS Dhoni’s glovework was one of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) brightest spots in their 44-run defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC), but came out to bat at 6 with the chase having reached unlikely proportions. DC eventually won by 44 runs, Dhoni perishing for a 12-ball 15 in the last over.

The skipper had a part to play in two of the three wickets that fell in the first innings. There was an untypical miss from Dhoni as the match started off though. Prithvi Shaw, who would go on to score a punishing 64, had a reprieve as CSK didn’t appeal even though he nicked it through to the ‘keeper. Replays soon showed the edge, but Shaw was on his way by then.

Shaw finally fell to Dhoni himself. He stepped out, missed the Piyush Chawla delivery, and Dhoni obliged by stumping him out.

The most thrilling glovework from the CSK skipper would come in the 19th over though. Sam Curran, bowling a tight over at the death, got a nick off Shreyas Iyer. Dhoni, his eyes lighting up, took a couple of steps to his right and put in a dive to pluck it out of the air.

He came out at Number 6 after Kedar Jadhav’s wicket, with CSK needing 78 off 26 balls. He swung and missed at the first ball. He slashed hard at his second ball but it was cut off at the ropes. He hit his first boundary off his third ball, smashed back over the bowler’s head. Two balls later he fired another boundary off to fine leg.

When Faf du Plessis was picked up by Kagiso Rabada soon after with CSK needing 63 runs off 16 balls, CSK’s hopes were all but over. Dhoni was out in the last over for a 12-ball 15 as Delhi won by 44 runs.

