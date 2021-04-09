Watch: Kyle Jamieson’s yorker breaks Krunal Pandya’s bat into two

It was a smashing start to the Indian Premier League 2021 season, quite literally, as defending champions Mumbai Indians took on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener.

During the 19th over of the match, RCB all-rounder Kyle Jamieson’s yorker delivery broke Krunal Pandya’s bat into two pieces. Jamieson delivered a yorker on middle stump which Krunal managed to negotiate but the ball hit the toe-end of the bat resulting in it breaking into two pieces.

The bat’s handle remained in Krunal’s hands, but the rest of the willow broke and fell to the ground.

Krunal departed after scoring just 7 runs in the first match of IPL 2021. Jamieson (1/27 in 4 overs) had an impressive IPL debut with his disconcerting bounce.

Harshal Patel produced a death over masterclass with a five-wicket haul as Mumbai Indians achieved a par score of 159 for nine at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field. On a Chepauk track where a good score is anything in the region of 150, the total was par for the course.

Suryakumar Yadav contributed 31 off 23 balls while Ishan Kishan made 28 in only 19 deliveries. Mohammed Siraj gave away just 22 runs in his quota of four overs.

Playing XI:

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Shahbaz Ahmed Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.