Watch: KKR team mentor David Hussey heaps praise on captain Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shared a dressing room video after their win against Mumbai Indians on Monday. The footage showed that team mentor David Hussey praising Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, while the latter gave a team talk after that.

“Your (Shreyas Iyer) captaincy tonight was exceptional. You didn’t miss a beat, made all the right bowling changes. The field you set was exceptional. That went a long way to bowling them out for just over 100. So you should be very happy with yourself tonight,” said Hussey.

This came on the heels of Shreyas speaking about the CEO’s involvement in team selection at the post-match presentation. “CEO is also involved in team selection,” the KKR captain said.

Iyer’s captaincy stocks had gone up during his Delhi Capitals stint but it has drastically plummeted due to poor team selection that had prompted even former India head coach Ravi Shastri to ask how world’s No. 1 pacer Pat Cummins can be rested for five games.

“Shukar hai Pat Cummins ko khilaya hai. Patha nahi kya kar raha tha bench garam kar ke. Australia captain hai, world class bowler hai aur bithaaya gaya usko! (Thankfully they have played Cummins. Wonder what he was doing warming the bench. He is the Australia captain, a world-class bowler and they still benched him!)” Shastri remarked.

On Monday, KKR defeated a listless Mumbai Indians by 52 runs on Monday to keep their playoffs hopes alive marginally. It was a win-or-bust game and the two-time IPL champions made five changes to their playing eleven. Change is the only constant for KKR in an underwhelming season so far and even after the win against MI, they are seventh in the table, with 10 points from 12 games. KKR have used five different opening combinations in 12 games, at the expense of stability.

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL history to restrict KKR to 165 for nine after fine knocks from Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24) and Nitish Rana (43 off 24).

Barring a 43-ball 51 from Ishan Kishan, Mumbai batters struggled to get going in the chase as their innings ended at 113 all out in 17.3 overs.