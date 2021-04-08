Watch: Kieron Pollard hits MI nets for first time ahead of lung-opener

Updated: April 8, 2021 1:46:48 pm
Mumbai Indians’ swashbuckling all-rounder Kieron Pollard hit the nets and trained for the first time ahead of the team’s lung-opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL starting in Chennai on Friday.
The 33-year-old West Indian, the most capped player for the five-time defending champions, completed his quarantine before starting training. A video of the right-handed batsman, playing a variety of shots, was uploaded by the defending champions on their official Twitter handle on Thursday.
Watch:
Big man. Big hits. Big match player. 🔥
Kieron Pollard hits the nets for the first time ahead of tomorrow’s #IPL2021 opener 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #MIvRCB @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/E9LYI0iZnB
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 8, 2021
Pollard, who has been with Mumbai Indians for a considerable amount of time, is their second-highest run-scorer (3,023 runs) after Rohit Sharma (5,230 runs) and has grabbed 60 wickets. He has also smashed 198 sixes and is the second-highest for his franchise after Rohit, who has 213 sixes to his name.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-