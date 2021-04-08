scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 08, 2021
Latest news

Watch: Kieron Pollard hits MI nets for first time ahead of lung-opener

A video of the right-handed batsman, playing a variety of shots, was uploaded by the defending champions on their official Twitter handle on Thursday.

By: PTI |
Updated: April 8, 2021 1:46:48 pm
Kieron Pollard, Pollard in MI, Mumbai Indians vs RCB, Kieron Pollard battingKieron Pollard is MI's second-highest run-scorer (3,023 runs) after Rohit Sharma (5,230 runs) (FILE)

Mumbai Indians’ swashbuckling all-rounder Kieron Pollard hit the nets and trained for the first time ahead of the team’s lung-opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL starting in Chennai on Friday.

The 33-year-old West Indian, the most capped player for the five-time defending champions, completed his quarantine before starting training. A video of the right-handed batsman, playing a variety of shots, was uploaded by the defending champions on their official Twitter handle on Thursday.

Watch:

Pollard, who has been with Mumbai Indians for a considerable amount of time, is their second-highest run-scorer (3,023 runs) after Rohit Sharma (5,230 runs) and has grabbed 60 wickets. He has also smashed 198 sixes and is the second-highest for his franchise after Rohit, who has 213 sixes to his name.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

WWE Hall of Fame: The Great Khali, Kane and others inducted in Class of 2021
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 08: Latest News

x