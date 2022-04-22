Watch: SRH band led by skipper Williamson debuts with ‘special’ team song

After losing their first two games, the Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad has turned the table with four wins on a bounce in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be now locking horns against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. SRH took to social media and posted a video ahead of the clash. In the video, SRH players led by skipper Kane Williamson can be seen singing the song. The song is inspired by Billy Joel’s ‘We didn’t start the fire.’

In their first two encounters, Hyderabad was defeated by Rajasthan and Lucknow. But they came back strongly and defeated Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings in their next four outings. Umran, the fast bowling sensation, has caught everyone’s attention with his fiery deliveries this season. His tearaway pace has even troubled established batters such as Shreyas Iyer.

Alongside senior teammate Bhuvneshwar, the 22-year-old formed a match-winning partnership to defeat Punjab Kings by seven wickets in their previous outing.

Sunrisers, who are targeting a top-4 position, also have yorker-specialist T Natarajan and South African Marco Jansen in their ranks. Jansen has also been able to tease batters with his angles and variations.