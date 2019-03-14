Watch: Hardik Pandya kickstarts IPL net session with MS Dhoni-inspired ‘helicopter shot’

Ruled out of the ODI series against Australia due to lower-back injury, Hardik Pandya is back on the field and kickstarted the preparation for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League with MS Dhoni-inspired ‘Helicopter’ shot.

Resuming training for pre-camp of IPL, set to start on March 23, Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya was seen playing Dhoni’s trademark ‘Helicopter shot’ at the nets. The 25-year old posted a video of it with the caption, “Guess my inspiration behind this shot?”

Guess my inspiration behind this shot? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/9mwQ6uNg3g — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 14 March 2019

Joining the Pandya brothers at the training camp of Mumbai Indians, who are eying their fourth title, were off-spinner Jayant Yadav, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, pacers Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Mitchell McClenaghan and wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan.

Pandya was named in the Indian squad facing Australia in the limited-overs series. However, right before the start of Australia’s tour to India, Pandya got ruled out due to the stiffness of the back and was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja.

Led by Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 24 at the Wankhede stadium.