Watch: Gujarat Titans release anthem ‘Aava de’

The Gujarat Titans on Friday, a day before the start of the Indian Premier League, have released their anthem ‘Aava De’.

Composed by Dub Sharma and sung by Gujarati folk artist Aditya Gadhvi, the song combines elements from Gujarati culture and the team’s ambition to make an impact on the world’s leading T20 tournament. The anthem starts with the famous lines by the late Shri Kavi Narmad, “Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat”. The words ‘Aava De’ denote an invitation to ‘Bring it on.’

Talking about the collaboration, composer Dub Sharma said, “Aditya Gadhvi and I tried to bring in the essence of Gujarat. We also wanted to amplify the Gujarat Titans motto of ‘Aava De’ or ‘Bring it on.’ I am confident, there are parts of the anthem that will make a mark on people’s minds.”

“When I had to sing this anthem for the Gujarat Titans, I knew I had to convey the energy, character and identity of Gujarat through it. I selected a tune which is identifiable with the state. I am very happy that everyone at the Gujarat Titans has liked it. I am sure when this will be played in the stadium, everyone will sing ‘Hove Hove’ together and that will energise the team Gujarat Titans,” said Aditya Gadhvi.

About Gujarat Titans:

Gujarat Titans (GT), along with fellow debutant Lucknow Super Giants, are the new kids on the block at this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Even before the auction, Gujarat Titans signalled their arrival when they roped in Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their captain for Rs 15 crore during the draft.

Apart from Pandya, the two other players that the Titans drafted were former Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crore and young Indian batter Shubman Gill for Rs 7 crore.

From a closer look at the Titans squad, it’s clear to see that their bowling unit will be their biggest strength in this edition of the IPL. Having Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson in their squad, the Titans already have a ready-made fast bowling pair who will get them off to a good start against the batters from the other franchises. However, the ace up their sleeve will be Rashid Khan who is a seasoned T20 journeyman.