WATCH: Graeme Smith tries his hand in gully cricket

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith rolled back the years when he engaged himself with a group of children in playing gully cricket in New Delhi on Saturday. The 38-year-old shared the moment on Twitter, stating that he loved the experience.

Got to finally play #gullycricket in #delhi today, absolutely loved it and got my team home ???????? @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/CMBMI9NW2I — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) 30 March 2019

The former South African cricketer is in India working as a panellist in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The former South African cricketer was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad that won the inaugural edition of IPL. Smith has played 29 matches and scored 739 runs, which included four half-centuries, in the cash-rich league.

Earlier this week, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen also tried his hands in gully cricket.

Pietersen applauded Smith’s batting skills and reminisced his cover drives. In a tweet on Friday, the former RCB cricketer stated, “Graeme Smith still playing his cover drives through mid-wicket. What A Koos!”