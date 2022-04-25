Watch: Coaching masterclass from SRH support staff Brian Lara and Dale Steyn

After a couple of losses in their opening games, Sunrisers Hyderabad have enjoyed a five-match winning streak. On Wednesday, they will be locking horns with table-toppers Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium.

Head coach Tom Moody has attributed role clarity to the recent success of the Sunrisers. Batting coach Brian Lara and fast bowling coach Dale Steyn too have emphasize on how they are trying to keep everything simple for the players.

In a video posted on Sunriser’s Twitter handle, Lara and Steyn have spoken on a length about their experience as coaches and their experience with the young players in the Sunrisers squad.

“I think, first of all, and I didn’t play Test cricket as a schoolboy. Everything is a stepping stone, you’ve got to be the best at where you are. And I think a lot of these guys, first of all, you have to accept the fact that this is the main league tournament in the world. All eyes are on the IPL whenever it starts and finishes and that natural ability to play the game is there,” said Brian Lara.

When asked as all-time greats of cricket, some things might have come more instinctively to you. How do you translate that for players who might not be at the same level? Lara replied: “I think, yes, there are different ways of going about getting a youngster to understand what you’re talking about trial and error; he may just go through a period of trial and error, where, you know, just through failure, he understands what happens. Some others grasp the opportunity quicker.”

“And even before they get to the failure, they understand where you’re coming from. So you have to have that side of you where you can put your hand around the shoulders of the young ones that are not doing well. And then the other that you just need to use to sort of push in the right direction, and they understand what you’re doing.

“It’s a learning process. It’s a lot of man management and being able to understand each other and every player and what makes him tick; I think, for me, I am also learning. So you may say that, yes, as a former player, I understood things, and I got to a certain level, but it was not easy. And it takes a lot of experience to do it.

“I mean, I started over the age of 20, in a great team. So learning from Sir Vivian Richard or the late Malcolm Marshall, Desmond Haynes, is something that I cherish. A couple of years of apprenticeship in that West Indies team did the world to me,” he added.

Sunrisers arguably boast the finest pace attack in this tournament, along with Gujarat Titans. The advantage of having four quality seamers is that attack can be relentless. The pace quartet of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen and Umran Malik are one of the fearsome bowling line up in the IPL.

Sunrisers’ fast bowling coach Dale Steyn, too, echoed Brian Lara’s thought process when it comes to coaching.

“I mean, listening to Brian, and it’s all relatable to the same thing with me. I think you look at the finished article, and you’re looking at two guys that have retired and played the game for a long time and your question was that what comes easy for us might come difficult for somebody else,” said Dale Steyn.

On dealing with the youngsters, who are struggling with the form, Steyn said: “There is a period in my career, and I am sure in Brian’s career, where it was just as difficult, you know, and I was sitting in the same shoes as the player. So I try to put myslef back into that space. And remember, when I was struggling with a particular thing and we’re trying to work out something and gave them tips on how I did to improve myself, but also recognising that players are already good enough to be here and they’re not trying to break them into doing more they are capable of or something that’s like not possible to do with their skills at the best of their ability. I tol them don’t be an AB de Villiers. One got to play within their own parameters.

“I mean, at one stage in my career, I didn’t have all of those skills. I had to acquire them and hopefully, i can pass on the messages and advice that I’ve been given through my career as to how they can do that too,” he added.