Watch: Amit Mishra second player given out for obstructing the field in IPL history

Amit Mishra was given out for obstructing the field during the IPL Eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: Amit Mishra given out for obstructing the field (Source: IPL)

The Indian Premier League 2019 Eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad turned into a nail-biting, drama-filled contest in Visakhapatnam during the final over as Amit Mishra was given out for obstructing the field.

Amit Mishra became the talk of social media after becoming a victim of one of the rarest forms of dismissals. With Delhi, who have had an exceptional season, requiring just two runs to win off the final three balls, Mishra brought the equation down to two off two balls.

The incident happened when Mishra, who was approaching the crease, changed his direction mid-way when he realised he would not be able to finish the run. That prompted Sunrisers’ Khaleel Ahmed to collect the keeper’s throw and hit it at the non-striker’s end. The throw, however, struck Mishra’s right arm.

While Mishra was given a not out by the umpires initially, he was later found to have obstructed the view intentionally, blocking the throw with his body.

This is the second time in IPL history that a batsman has been given run out for obstructing the field. Yusuf Pathan was given an out for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2013 against Pune Warriors in a similar instance.

Delhi Capitals beat SRH by two wickets and will now face Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2.

