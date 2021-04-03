IPL 2021: Wankhede Stadium groundstaff tests positive for COVID-19, claims report

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 set to begin on April 9, a Wankhede Stadium groundstaff has tested positive for the highly-infectious COVID-19 in Mumbai on Saturday.

According to ANI, the IPL franchises have called for stricter protocols in Maharashtra.

“You do get a little concerned when you hear such things days before the start of the tournament. We have all been following protocols to the core, but obviously, when such a news comes in, it makes us a little wary. We are looking at keeping things as tight as possible,” a franchise official told ANI.

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is set to host 10 IPL matches this season from April 10 to April 25, starting with a clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings next Saturday.

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have set up their base in Mumbai as of now.

Maharashtra reported 47,827 new COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths on Friday with Mumbai registering the highest-ever single day spike of 8,832 new cases.