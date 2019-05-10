Look at how Liverpool beat Barcelona: Viv Richards’ advice for CSK before DC clash

West Indies great Sir Viv Richards Friday advised defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings to take inspiration from Liverpool when they take on Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier match. Liverpool overturned a 3-0 deficit to progress into the finals of the UEFA Champions League.

After suffering a 3-0 defeat in the first leg, the Premier League club produced a remarkable comeback as they stunned Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield, their home ground. The former West Indies cricketer said that knockout fixtures can be won by teamwork rather than individual brilliance.

“This is a clash of experience against youth and DC’s energy has made a big difference for them throughout the tournament. CSK will have to match that energy in cricketing terms. They have plenty of experience and a guy like Dhoni with the kind of ability he has can single-handedly steer a game. But in these knockout games, team work often makes all the difference. Just look at how Liverpool beat Barcelona in the Champions League,” Richards wrote in a column for The Times of India.

Richards said that Windies cricketer Dwayne Bravo should be promoted in the batting order and has the potential to electrify the rest of the unit.

Defending champions Chennai have won the IPL title thrice and will be looking for a win against revamped Delhi franchise to progress to the finals. The winner of Friday’s match will take on Mumbai Indians in the finals to be played on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The MS Dhoni-led side have the upper hand as they have won both encounters against Delhi Capitals in this season of the IPL.