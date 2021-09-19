Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021

Virat Kohli announced on Sunday that he will step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain after the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,” the 32-year-old flamboyant batsman said in a video released by RCB.

“It has been a great and inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years.”

“It wasn’t an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise,” he further added.

Earlier on Thursday, Kohli had announced that he will step down as India’s T20I captain after next month’s ICC T20 World Cup, starting from October 17.

RCB, who are scheduled to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first match in the UAE on Monday, have some exciting new additions to their squad including Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Singapore batsman Tim David.

“Our key players will be missed, and they are a part of the family, but the people coming in as well have great skill sets, especially for these conditions,” Kohli had earlier said. “So, I’m very excited to see them, with the whole group at practice and certainly excited to resume a very good season that started last time around.”

Ever since the inception of IPL in 2008, Kohli has been a mainstay for RCB. He was appointed as the franchise’s captain in 2011 but so far, he has been unable to lift the IPL trophy. Under his captaincy, RCB finished as runners-up in the 2016 edition.