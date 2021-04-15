Watch: Virat Kohli, absolutely livid with himself, smashes chair in RCB dugout

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli smashed a chair with a bat when he walked back to the dugout after losing his wicket against SRH on Wednesday. Kohli is known for his aggressive attitude on the field. He was visibly livid with himself after losing his wicket after playing himself in as he wanted to play deep. He had struggled against SRH in the previous six innings.

“The wicket was never a belter and our execution under pressure was spot on. It kept getting tougher and tougher with the old ball. I tried to build the momentum with few boundaries in the powerplay,” Kohli said in the post-match press presentation.

The 31-year-old got out for 33 runs from 29 deliveries. His knock included four boundaries. He lost his wicket to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Jason Holder. Kohli was surprised by the bounce Holder generated from the back of the length delivery. The top edge carried to Vijay Shankar fielding in the deep.

He shared a 44-run partnership for the third wicket with Glenn Maxwell. The Australian batsman went on to score his first half-century of the season. Also, his first since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016. Maxwell’s 59-run knock laced with five fours and three sixes helped RCB post a fighting total of 149 on a spin-friendly Chennai wicket. He stayed on the crease till the end.

RCB were able to defend 149 as they beat SRH by six runs. This was the fourth-lowest total RCB defended in the history of IPL. SRH lost seven wickets for just 27 runs. Before their skipper David Warner’s wicket, SRH were cruising towards victory. Warner scored his 49th IPL fifty.

The six-run win helped RCB climb to the top of the table. Earlier, they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL opener by two wickets.