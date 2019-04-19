Virat Kohli smashes 57-ball century, propels RCB to 213/4 against KKR

Virat Kohli scored his first century of the season and the fifth of his IPL career to propel Royal Challengers Bangalore to a total of 213/4. Kohli scored the century in just 57 balls, hitting a whopping nine fours and four sixes. His innings, coupled with Moeen Ali’s fiery 28-ball 66, helped RCB paper over the absence of AB de Villiers, who has sat out the match due to illness.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking for their second win of the season, having lost seven of the eight matches lost so far. Their chances of making it to the playoffs are slim already but it is a welcome century for Kohli, who has experienced a lean run this season in comparison to his lofty standards.

RCB suffered a slow start with Parthiv Patel and Akshdeep Nath unable to hold on for too long with Virat Kohli. What came after that initial struggle was a stunning run-burst by Moeen Ali with able assistance from Kohli. The pair shared a 90-run stand for the third wicket before Moeen fell to Kuldeep in the 16th over. But that happened only off the last ball in which Moeen blasted 26 runs.

After that Virat Kohli took over as the destructor in chief. In the last four overs of the innings, 100 runs were scored for one wicket. His belligerence helped him to put up another 50-plus partnership stand with Marcus Stoinis. The final over of the innings started with Kohli on 95 and he had to take a single off the first.

Stoinis then hit a six and then ran a single. Although a second run was probably on, Kohli sent him back with a smile on his face. The next ball, Kohli flicked towards long leg, Kuldeep Yadav made a misfield at the ropes and allowed his international captain to complete the century.