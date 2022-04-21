Virat Kohli’s sledge was on a different level: Suryakumar Yadav recalls face-off with Kohli in IPL

In the latest episode of the Youtube show – “Breakfast with Champions”, India player Suryakumar Yadav spoke about the IPL 2020 episode where he had a long stare-off with Virat Kohli during a match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Stating that the former RCB skipper was going all out in sledging the opponents that evening, Surykumar said, “That’s his style. His energy level on the ground is always different. And that game was extremely important for both teams so Virat’s sledging was on another level in that match.

“I was focused on myself, like ‘boss, you cannot lose focus and have to win the match at any cost’. The ball went to him and he made that action from there and it was very instinctive.”

“I remember I was chewing gum and inside my heartbeat is racing knowing that he is walking at me. He isn’t saying anything, I wasn’t saying anything. I was saying to myself ‘no matter what happens, do not say a word. It’s a matter of 10 seconds. After this, a new over will begin. This won’t last long. So the situation passed. I then saw him right after the match,” Suryakumar added.

In the same show Suryakumar also revealed how he got his nickname “SKY” and who gave it to him.

“I found out about this name much later. I had not paid a lot of attention to it. In 2014 when I went to Kolkata Knight Riders, there Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) started calling me SKY. He called me SKY from behind a couple of times and I didn’t react.

“When I looked at him he said ‘I am calling you, haven’t you checked out your initials’. That is when I realised it comes out to be SKY,” Suryakumar said while talking about how he got his nickname.