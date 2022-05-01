IPL 2022: Shami’s hug after Virat Kohli returns to form, Anushka Sharma’s celebration goes viral

May 1, 2022 7:45:00 am
Virat Kohli’s first half-century in 14 IPL games went in vain as the league-leading Gujarat Titans routed the Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets.
Coming out of a prolonged slump in form, Kohli finally got amongst the runs after going into the game with scores of 9, 0 and 0 in his last three matches. Kohli took 45 balls to reach his fifty and went on to score 58 off 53 balls with six fours and a six.
Finally, it was Mohammed Shami, who pulled out twice in his run-up, the false starts leaving the umpire annoyed, who got rid of Kohli when he beat the right-hander with his late movement.
As Kohli was making his way back to the dugout, Shami put an arm around the batter’s shoulder and appreciated his effort in the middle.
While the fifty might have been a huge relief for Kohli, it was his wife Anushka Sharma’s reaction that went viral on social media.
Meanwhile, for the Titans, Pradeep Sangwan was the best bowler with figures of 2 for 19 from 4 overs.
In reply, Rahul Tewatia (43 no off 25 balls) and David Miller (39 no off 24 balls) once again finished the match in 19.3 overs. Gujarat now have 16 points from nine games and are all but through to top four.
