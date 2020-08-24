Virat Kohli gives a sneak peek: RCB’s virtual team meet in UAE for IPL

In a nearly seven-minute-long video, RCB's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson, captain Virat Kohli and coach Simon Katich addressed the squad. (royalchallengersbangalore/insta)

Royal Challengers Bangalore held their first virtual-meeting for their squad after reaching the UAE ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next month on Monday.

Moved out of India due to the health crisis, the 13th edition of IPL will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

In a nearly seven-minute-long video, RCB’s Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson, captain Virat Kohli and coach Simon Katich addressed the squad.

Kohli, while addressing the squad, urged all the players to follow the protocols which are in place to secure the bio-bubble throughout the tournament.

“I would expect everyone to be on the same page in terms of securing the bubble at all times and make sure that nothing is compromised because one mistake can spoil the whole tournament and none of us would want that,” Kohli said.

Speaking about building team culture, the 31-year-old said, “I can’t wait to go to our first practice session — something we’re all going to cherish. An opportunity to create a good team culture from day one.”

“For me, it’s all about what can I do to create an environment where everyone feels part of the team equally and everyone feels responsible. All of us have to contribute towards that.”

Upon arrival in UAE, all the respective franchise squads are adhering to bio-bubble protocols so far.

For the first week, the players will have no human contact as they will be quarantined in their respective bio-secure rooms. They will have to wait a minute after the bell rings, before going to collect food or toiletries left outside the door.

No contact with other players, or even the housekeeping staff, is allowed in the first week — at the end of which they will be tested for Covid-19. Only after that will they be able to meet their teammates, and start training.

