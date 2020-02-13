‘Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed’: Virat Kohli reacts as RCB social media handles go blank

Virat Kohli offered help to RCB via his Twitter account (AP file photo) Virat Kohli offered help to RCB via his Twitter account (AP file photo)

As Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) social media handles including Twitter and Instagram went blank on Wednesday, fans and players were left shocked by the development. After RCB’s star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal termed the move as ‘googly’, now skipper Virat Kohli has reacted to the old posts getting deleted.

Kohli tweeted on Thursday to show his concern and offered help if needed:

Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. 😨 @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 13, 2020

As per sources close to the franchise, talks are on regarding an official announcement of a new name. “Final rounds of talks are on and fans will get to know about it,” an official privy to information told the indianexpress.com.

Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? 🤔 Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go? 😳 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 12, 2020

(Screenshot of RCB social media handles) (Screenshot of RCB social media handles)

RCB are yet to register their maiden IPL title win. The franchise came close to winning the title in 2011, 2016 reaching the final of the tournament but were unable to lift the trophy.

