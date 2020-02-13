Follow Us:
Thursday, February 13, 2020
‘Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed’: Virat Kohli reacts as RCB social media handles go blank

After RCB's star leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal termed the move as 'googly', now skipper Virat Kohli has reacted to the old posts getting deleted.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 13, 2020 9:14:40 am
RCB social media, blank social media RCB, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli RCB, Virat Kohli twitter, Virat Kohli IPL, RCB logo, Royal Challengers Bangalore twitter account, RCB instagram account, Yuzvendra Chahal, IPL news Virat Kohli offered help to RCB via his Twitter account (AP file photo)

As Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) social media handles including Twitter and Instagram went blank on Wednesday, fans and players were left shocked by the development. After RCB’s star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal termed the move as ‘googly’, now skipper Virat Kohli has reacted to the old posts getting deleted.

Kohli tweeted on Thursday to show his concern and offered help if needed:

As per sources close to the franchise, talks are on regarding an official announcement of a new name. “Final rounds of talks are on and fans will get to know about it,” an official privy to information told the indianexpress.com.

(Screenshot of RCB social media handles)

RCB are yet to register their maiden IPL title win. The franchise came close to winning the title in 2011, 2016 reaching the final of the tournament but were unable to lift the trophy.

