Second half has been so good it doesn’t feel like a bad season: Virat Kohli on RCB’s IPL campaign

Hours before the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli released a video on Twitter thanking the fans for their enormous support despite a poor season. He also stated that the unit was equally disappointed and will hope to end their campaign on a high and would look to turn things around in the next season.

After enduring defeats in their first six matches, the Kohli-led RCB unit tried to change their fortunes in the second half of the season and they did it by winning five out of their eight games with one not producing a result to end with 11 points.

Kohli emphasised on RCB’s performance in the later stage of the tournament and tried to take positives out of it. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony on Saturday, the 30-year-old cricketer said, “We haven’t finished in the position that we wanted to. But because the second half has been so good it doesn’t feel like a bad season. We won last 5 off our 7 matches and with one no-result, it is something that we can be proud of. It is such a short format that often 5 or 7 minutes decide the outcome.”

He also credited the team management for helping the unit to regain the lost confidence after suffering six consecutive defeats. “The first couple of things matters a lot in setting the intensity. We are happy with the way guys have turned things around and the kind of cricket that we have played in the second half. A lot of credit goes to the team management for getting us back in the right frame of mind.”

Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh Mann smashed blistering half-centuries as RCB ended their campaign by securing a four-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Lauding the duo for their match-winning contributions, Kohli said, “We know Hetmyer can play like that. We would like Hetty to play like he did today next year. And Gurkeerat played a really mature innings. He has a keen eye for the game.”

He once again thanked all the fans present at the Chinnaswamy Stadium for their unwavering support. “I just want to tell all the people in the stadium that it has been such a long time playing in this stadium and every year we come, the support is better. Hats-off to you guys for turning up in numbers. We are so thankful and so grateful to have fans like you all. I can certainly feel your pain. I am emotionally attached to this team like all of you. And next year we will definitely improve our performance and give you guys what you deserve in return. Thanks again for coming out in huge numbers. You are the best fans in the IPL.”

Was determined to make the opportunity count: Gurkeerat

After missing out from IPL the previous year, Gurkeerat said he was determined to score a match-winning knock for his team. The 28-year-old cricketer, who was playing his third match of the season, scored 65 off 48 balls that included eight fours and one six.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Gurkeerat said, “I think it is not pressure, it is about the opportunity. This year I played in the IPL after almost two years and I just wanted to deliver for my team and I did it.”

Coming to bat in a pressure situation as RCB were struggling at 20/3 while chasing 176, the Punjab-based cricketer hold onto his nerves and said he was fortunate to make the most out of the opportunity. “Whenever you go into bat, you have to prove yourself and do well for the team. Fortunately for me, I had many overs left, so I could build my innings. Usually what happens to the middle over batsmen is you don’t get balls and you just have to hit out in the last three or four overs.”

He also revealed that it was his role to anchor the chase, while Hetmyer took the responsibility to go after the bowlers.

After winning the toss, Virat Kohli asked Sunrisers to bat first and the opening pair of Wriddhiman Saha and Martin Guptill did a decent job as they added 46 for the first wicket. However, it was the SRH skipper Kane Williamson who took the charge as he played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs in just 43 balls to help SRH post 175/7 on the board.

In response to SRH’s 175, RCB got off to a dreadful start as Parthiv Patel, Kohli, and AB de Villiers were sent back to the pavilion inside three overs. But a 144-run stand between Hetmyer and Gurkeerat helped RCB take things in control as they eventually chased down the target with four balls to spare.