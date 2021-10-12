scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Disappointing end but we can hold our heads high: Virat Kohli thanks RCB fans for support

Kohli, who has decided to step down as India T20 captain after the upcoming World Cup and RCB skipper post the ongoing IPL, thanked fans for the constant support.

By: Sports Desk
October 12, 2021 2:47:50 pm
Sharjah: Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore reacts after Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore appeals for the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League eliminator cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)(PTI10_11_2021_000225A)

Virat Kohli’s tenure as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore ended without an Indian Premier League title on Monday. Kohli, who has decided to step down as India T20 captain after the upcoming World Cup and RCB skipper post the ongoing IPL, thanked fans for the constant support.

“Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high. Thank you to all the fans, management & the support staff for your constant support,” wrote Kohli on Twitter, tagging the RCB official account.

After Kolkata Knight Riders defeated RCB in the Eliminator, Harshal Patel said that Kohli continues to remain a leader. “In terms of his captaincy, there are captains and there are leaders, he is definitely a leader. Just because he won’t have the captaincy tag, it doesn’t make him any less of a leader,” Harshal said. “So, I just want to thank him for whatever he has contributed for this team and to my growth.”

Virat Kohli: The king without a title

He also said that the team would “celebrate” the contributions of Kohli as a skipper. “Yeah, I think, absolutely we are going to celebrate his contributions and it would have been nicer to celebrate that with the trophy in our hand, but it was not meant to be. But his contributions, like I said, have been immense and we are definitely going to celebrate that.”

