IPL 2019: Virat Kohli leaves for Chennai for season opener along with RCB teammates

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday left for Chennai to take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, which will be played on March 23.

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday left for Chennai to take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, which will be played on March 23. RCB skipper Virat Kohli shared a team picture on Instagram with the caption, “off to chennai.”

Despite finishing sixth in the previous edition, the franchise chose to retain the experienced players from the RCB camp. AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tim Southee, and Nathan Coulter-Nile are some of the big names which were retained by the franchise.

Shivam Dube, who smashed five successive sixes in an over in the Ranji game against Baroda, is an interesting addition to the squad and a lot will be expected from the 25-year-old batsman. Despite reaching the finals thrice, RCB are yet to win their maiden IPL trophy and Kohli would look to end the title drought in the upcoming edition.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have already won the title thrice and would like to maintain the dominance over their opponent in the 12th season.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai returned to IPL in the previous edition after serving a two-year ban. Despite starting the previous campaign on a low note, Chennai bounced back in a spectacular fashion to clinch their third title against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Indian Express apps
