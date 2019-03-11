WATCH: Virat Kohli has an inspirational message for young cricketers in new IPL ad

The Indian Premier League has released its second advertisement featuring the season’s anthem “Game Banayega Name.” While the previous one featured captains and star players from the eight teams, this latest advert has only one – Royal Challengers Bangalore and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

The video shows kids dividing two teams among themselves before a game of gully cricket. All of them are wearing the jerseys of their favourite player in IPL colours and refer to each other by the names of the players. But when one of the kids is called “Kohli,” he refuses to acknowledge it, much to the shock of his friends. He goes on to say, “Main Omkar Pathwardhan banunga (I will be Omkar Pathwardhan).” When asked who that is, he says it is his own name, drawing ridicule from his friends.

Advertising

But then Omkar is given a boost when Kohli himself appears and says, “Name chodo, game hai na, chalo name banate hai.” The locality then starts to cheer Omkar’s name.

In the previous video, players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma and Kohli, among others are shown practicing in their respective team’s jerseys. In another frame, a group of boys are shown also playing the game. Soon, it becomes a struggle of space between the two groups as they both start fighting with each other for more space.

8 teams, 1 motto – 1 trophy 🏆 The countdown to the 2019 #VIVOIPL begins 🧮⌛️😍😎 ARE YOU READY? pic.twitter.com/rk9h1gd8ng — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 5 March 2019

With the group of boys looking like they are about to win, enters MS Dhoni in the picture. The embarassed group of boys take a step back, not knowing how to react. This amuses the cricket stars, who invite them over for a game of cricket. They take a ladder and climb to the other side of the wall, only to be welcomed by India captain Virat Kohli, who challenges them to a game.

The 2019 edition of IPL season is set to tart on Saturday, March 23. The tournament will not have an opening ceremony this year after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) decided to allocate the money set aside for it to the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.