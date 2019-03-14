Toggle Menu
Virat Kohli directs players to be smart and manage workload in IPL 2019

Indian cricket team members will get little respite at the conclusion of the Australia series as they immediately shift focus to the gruelling 20-over format in the IPL starting March 23.

India's captain Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed during the final one day international cricket match between India and Australia in New Delhi
With the conclusion of India vs Australia series, the focus for Indian players shifts to the shortest format with the IPL. (Source: AP)

India skipper Virat Kohli has called upon his players to be smart and be responsible about their fitness going into IPL 2019. India have been playing non-stop cricket since the fag end of the last year when they toured Australia, New Zealand. However, the players will hardly get a break as they slot into their respective IPL teams.Hence, the captain has directed his boys to take the onus on themselves.

“We have given the responsibility to the player, to be smart and inform the respective franchises and be in touch with the physio of the Indian team (Patrick Farhart). So all the things will be monitored during the IPL. Given a window where guys can afford to rest, they will take that opportunity, I can guarantee that,” Kohli said.

“World Cup comes every four years and we play IPL every year (not to say that we won’t be committed to playing the IPL) but we have to be smart and make smart decisions. That’s a factor that’s been discussed,” he added.

“No one will be forced to do something but eventually, everyone knows that no one wants to miss the bus for the World Cup,” Kohli stressed further.

The World Cup begins in the UK from May 30 while the IPL starts on March 23. Thereby India would seek to preserve its quality assets which includes the fast bowlers- Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shama and also wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

However, IPL teams are yet to receive guidelines for workload management.

