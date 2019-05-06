IPL 2019: Virat Kohli’s openness to ideas makes him ‘a good captain’, says Daniel Vettori

Despite suffering a poor run in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League, former Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Daniel Vettori believes that Virat Kohli’s openness to ideas and desperation to get better makes him ‘such a good captain.’

The former Kiwi spinner has worked with the India skipper for six seasons as player and coach, while he was associated with RCB.

“When I used to speak to him or any other coaches (used to) speak to him, there’s always a conversation around what you think is best, where can this work,” Vettori said on the latest episode of ESPNcricinfo’s Talking T20 podcast.

“It wouldn’t always be a numbers-driven conversation, it would be around some intuition and understanding of the game. I think, ultimately, when you sold a compelling story to Virat, he was always on board, open to listen and that made him such a good captain.”

Vettori led the RCB unit to the finals of IPL in 2011 and once again in 2016 but this time as a coach.

Speaking on Kohli’s on-field personality, the former New Zealand spinner said his “energy, enthusiasm and desperation to win” was “contagious.”

“…you couple that with (him being) the best batsman in the world, and with a work ethic that has probably led India into the situation they are now [in]. Everyone wants to follow his gym (routine), and everything he does off the field, the way he basically prepares to play the game. That’s a huge part of leadership. That’s a huge part of captaincy.”

Vettori, one of the smart bowlers in world cricket during his playing days, also spoke about the challenges in getting T20 teams adopt data and analytics-driven wisdom.

“For me, I think there’s such a strong correlation between thorough planning and the use of data to performance. I think it’s so important because I think cricket, in general, is quite immature in terms of its exposure to this.”

“So, while we’re in these infant stages, I think it’s hard for people to get their heads around (analytics). But, the people who are gonna buy into this first, get their heads around it, I think they’ll get the jump-start on everyone,” he concluded.