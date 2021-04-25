scorecardresearch
Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for RCB’s slow over-rate against CSK

By: PTI |
April 25, 2021 9:59:40 pm
Virat Kohli's RCB slumped to their first defeat of the season vs CSK. (IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh for his team’s slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL game on Sunday.

CSK scored 191 for four and then restricted RCB to 122 for nine, riding on Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round show.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 25,” a media release said.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh,” it further stated.

Sunday’s defeat was RCB’s first of the season.

READ | No soft signal, 90-minute innings: BCCI sets new playing conditions for IPL 2021

Penalty for slow over rate:

For the first offense, the captain will be fined INR 12 Lakhs.

If the team repeats the offense for the second time, the captain will be fined a sum of INR 24 Lakhs. Each member of the team will be fined INR 6 Lakhs or 25% of the match fee, whichever is lesser.

If the offense is repeated for the third time, the captain be fined a sum of INR 30 Lakhs and will be banned for one IPL match. Each member of the team will be fined a sum of INR 12 Lakhs or 50% of the match fee, whichever is lesser.

