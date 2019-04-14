Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against KXIP

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

Advertising

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh,” read an IPL statement.

RCB finally tasted their maiden win of the season on Saturday after suffering six losses in a row.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma were too handed a Rs 12 lakh fine for slow over-rate earlier in the competition.