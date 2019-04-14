Toggle Menu
Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against KXIPhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/virat-kohli-fined-rs-12-lakh-for-maintaining-slow-over-rate-against-kxip-5675179/

Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against KXIP

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. (PTI Photo)

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh,” read an IPL statement.

RCB finally tasted their maiden win of the season on Saturday after suffering six losses in a row.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma were too handed a Rs 12 lakh fine for slow over-rate earlier in the competition.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK playing XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine return for KKR
2 KKR vs CSK IPL 2019 Live Cricket Match Score Streaming: When and where is KKR vs CSK?
3 KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Score Updates: KKR end innings on 161/8