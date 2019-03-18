IPL 2019: Virat Kohli ‘can’t wait to be on the field’ with RCB

Virat Kohli is back in Royal Challengers Bangalore colours and the Indian captain expressed his excitement for the new IPL season on his social media pages. “Great to be back at the Chinnaswamy for another season with @royalchallengersbangalore. Can’t wait to be on the field!” Kohli said on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Great to be back at the Chinnaswamy for another season with @RCBTweets. 😎 Can’t wait to be on the field! 💪🏽 #PlayBold #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/2Bl7oGY2qE — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 18 March 2019

Kohli has been at the top of his game in all formats over the past year, stamping his status as the world’s best batsmen in the time between this edition of the IPL and the previous one. He scored centuries in ODIs and Tests in England, India and Australia. He tends to skip T20I matches due to the sheer number of games he plays otherwise throughout the calendar but has played multiple match-winning knocks in the shortest format whenever he has turned up.

Advertising

With 4948 runs in 155 innings, Kohli is the second highest run scorer in IPL history. He also tied with Shane Watson in second place in the list of most number of centuries in the tournament with four. Kohli’s former RCB team mate Chris Gayle leads the pack with six.

RCB have added West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer and Australian all rounder Marcus Stoinis to their roster this season. They have also retained AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and so on.

However, despite possessing some of the most recognisable names in the business for the duration of its existence, particularly in the batting lineup, RCB have failed to win a single IPL title and failed to make the top four for the past two seasons in a row. Kohli admitted that their repeated failures are due to poor decision-making.

“The failure lies where decisions aren’t made properly,” he said in Bangalore on Saturday (March 16). “If I sit here and say our luck was bad, that won’t be right. You make your own luck, and if you make poor decisions and the other team makes good ones, you will lose. When we played big matches too, our decision-making wasn’t right.”