Virat Kohli says that Anushka Sharma is the ‘captain’ at home

Anushka Sharma celebrates birthday with husband Virat Kohli. (Source: Instagram) Anushka Sharma celebrates birthday with husband Virat Kohli. (Source: Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in a quiet and private ceremony held last year at Tuscany in Italy. The duo have since then been extremely appreciative of each others’ work with Kohli promoting and supporting her during the release of the film ‘Pari’. The Bollywood actress has attended multiple matches of the Royal Challengers Bangalore this season and been full of cheer for the side. India skipper has rarely shied away from acknowledging Anushka’s importance in his life and he has continued with that trend.

In an interview last year on Breakfast with Champions with Gaurav Kapur, Kohli had said, “I must thank the lady luck. You have seen me; you know I had no sense before,” before adding, “Ever since the lady has come into my life, she’s taught me a lot of things. I’ve learnt a lot, become more sensible in the last 4 years all because of her. She’s taught me how to be more patient and taught me how to utilise the position you are into the fullest.”

More recently, In a video that is making the rounds on the web, Virat is seen telling an interviewer that Anushka is the “captain” at home. When the interviewer asked him who is the captain off-field, a slightly surprised Kohli laughed before replying, “She is, of course. She takes all the right decisions in life. She’s totally my strength and she keeps me positive all the time, and that’s what you want in a life partner so I’m very grateful.”

“… She (@AnushkaSharma) is ofcourse (the captain off field), she takes all the right decisions in life… She is totally my strength and she keeps me positive all the time and that’s what you want with your life partner so I’m very grateful” – @imVkohli 💕♥️ #Virushka pic.twitter.com/ZtqIjiAwoB — Anushka Sharma News (@AnushkaNews) 19 May 2018

“She is very passionate about the game. She understands the game and she can understand the sentiments of all the players, what they go through and stuff, which I think is the most beautiful thing,” Kohli added.

One of the country’s most popular celebrity couples, the duo share pictures with each other on social media and the latest example is far too cute. Kohli recently posted a picture of himself with Anushka, “Such a stunner, Love of my life! @anushkasharma,” he captioned the photo with ‘heart-eyes’ emoji.

With RCB out of the IPL playoffs, Kohli would use a week or 10 days to recharge batteries before leaving for England where he will play for Surrey in the English County. He will thus miss India’s Test against Afghanistan.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd