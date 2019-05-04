WATCH: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers thank ‘best fans in IPL’ for support in IPL 2019

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and his teammate AB de Villiers on Saturday released a video on Twitter to thank the fans for their enormous support throughout the season. Despite suffering a poor run in the ongoing edition, the cricketers said that the team would like to end the season on a high and urged the fans to keep supporting them.

“Hello RCB fans, thankyou so much for support throughout the season. You guys are incredible,” De Villiers said in the video. He further spoke about RCB’s previous match which was abandoned due to poor weather conditions and said although the contest ended without a winner, it was still “one of the most memorable games of my life.”

Here is the video:

The last game of the season is here and @imVkohli and @ABdeVilliers17 want you guys to know what’s on their minds. #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/GddTgzy2Zp — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) 4 May 2019

The Indian skipper then joined the conversation and said how the season has been disappointing for both the teams and the supporters but this won’t stop them from giving their best next year and will look forward to turning this around.

Kohli also lauded the enthusiasm displayed by the fans. He acknowledged the fact that even after three hours of the match against Rajasthan Royals being washed out, the fans remained at the stadium and gave the skipper and his partner the “loudest cheer” when they walked out to bat.

He concluded the video by expressing how thankful he is and also termed the supporters of RCB as the “best fans in IPL.”

Kohli-led RCB got knocked out from the playoffs race after their previous match against Rajasthan was called off. The team had a torrid time in the ongoing edition and has just managed to secure four wins out of 13 matches and will play their final fixture of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Bangalore outfit on Saturday will host Sunrisers, who are very much in the contention for a playoff berth.