Unflinchingly chaotic Finch, Suchith starts well, Russell ends well & how to a burn a review

Finch, unflinchingly chaotic

The five-ball stint of Aaron Finch, who turned up for his ninth IPL franchise, was pure chaos. The first ball he faced, he danced down the track, swiped across the line and pinched a single off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Second ball was a carbon copy, only that he inside-edged onto his pads. Finch, fidgety and fretful, cleared his front leg and laced the ball over long-on. A nerves-allaying six, one would have thought. But Finch, who has often resembled a fish out of water in the league, was still jumpy. A bottom-hand heavy drive was mistimed, and he threw expletives at himself. The end seemed just a good ball away, and Marco Jansen provided just that — he slipped in a ball that went with the angle from over the stumps. Finch, who had opened up his stance, just threw his hands at it, his feet in a tangled mess, head swaying, in a bid to push the ball through mid-off, and only managed an inside edge to the ’keeper. The Aussie was livid with the shot, understandably, and he ended another IPL night in bitterness.

Pace, the final frontier

Shreyas Iyer and the world knew he was going to be in a tough contest against the pacy Umran Malik. Thus far, in this IPL, pacers have gone short against him. It’s an age-old plan against him and he can get into a bit of a tangle, being late on the pull or awkward with the attempted punchy shot on the offside. Dale Steyn had his number years ago in a tour game against Board President’s XI at this same venue. Malik made him wait and sweat over the short ball by holding it back. Instead, he kept plugging the off-stump channel. Iyer was squared up by a straight pacy delivery outside off ala Ramnaresh Sarwan. Then, an attempted cut was too late. Balls squirted off the outside edge and once off the inside, on to the thigh-pad, but it just about died down before Malik could rush across towards untenanted short-leg for the catch. Two balls later, a shortish one arrived and Iyer shuffled to leg but was late on the cut. Next ball, he backed away again but this was the pacy yorker. An alarmed Iyer was too far away, tried to chop it down but met thin air as the ball crash-landed on the stumps.

How to a burn a review

Jagadeesha Suchith appealed as desperately as a man about to drown in a sea of sharks and as excitedly as someone who had seen the sea for the first time in his life. Wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran was barely amused and did not appeal even half-heartedly. The umpire let out a bemused smile, as if wondering why (and for what) the bowler was appealing. Skipper Kane Williamson almost laughed off the suggestion of a review. But Suchith persisted, and eventually coaxed Williamson to make the ‘T’ sign. The angle was difficult for an LBW —a left-arm spinner from over the stumps to a left-hander. The batsman, Nitish Rana, who had attempted a sweep, had missed the ball entirely. Invariably, the review seemed impetuous, to put it mildly, in the end. But Suchith still could not fathom, and had there been an option, he would have reviewed the review.

The fast one tames the furious one

Andre Russell is not often in the middle for a long time, but definitely for a good time. And a good time for the Jamaican involves sending the white ball over the boundary with brute force. Not for him playing according to the situation. In fact, teams plan to send him when the situation is ripe for him. On Friday too, it didn’t matter to Russel that Kolkata Knight Riders had lost half their side with seven overs to go when he strode to the crease. The second ball he faced, from impressive South African pacer Marco Jansen, was intended for some fearsome punishment but resulted in only a brace through midwicket. The next one, a length ball, landed way over the rope as Russell seemed to be warming up to his task.

Umran Malik’s over Against Andre Russell – 0,2,0,0,0,0. pic.twitter.com/6yySdKB1kC — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 15, 2022

The West Indian is a murderer of medium pace stuff and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson gambled to bring on his express bowler Umran Malik, who had just one over left. Malik is not known for his economy, but serious pace, and the over produced a riveting contest. The bowler was lucky to get a dot ball with a full toss to begin with. The second ball was hit through the off-side for a brace. The batsman missed the slog off a length ball next and then, Russell was beaten by extra pace and bounce on the cut shot. The fifth ball was a bouncer that Russell avoided somehow by hitting the turf. The last one was a length ball outside off that the batsman missed again. Just two runs in the 16th over against one of the fiercest hitters of the cricket ball, there was no doubt about the winner of this contest.

Suchith starts well, Russell ends well

🗣️”If it hits the bat, it’s out of the ground!” Andre Russell with an incredible last over to help Kolkata Knight Riders post a competitive total on the board 💥 pic.twitter.com/tmogi8ZcfC — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) April 15, 2022

The way Jagadeesha Suchith stormed across for the 20th over and gestured his preferred fielding positions to captain Kane Williamson was quite something. There must have been pressure after being suddenly pressed to bowl the final over, but he looked confident. He struck with his first ball and conceded just one run in three balls, including a dot ball to Andre Russel. As a kid, Suchith was interested in gymnastics and would watch other kids play cricket after his training ended. Slowly, the interest grew, and he decided to follow his favourite player Daniel Vettori. And here he was now, given the challenge of trying to keep Rusell quiet. He went for his under-cut sliders from a length and Russell walloped the first two for sixes. The last ball slid down the leg side and the umpire reckoned it ran off the thin edge to the fine-leg boundary though Russel seemed to suggest to a curious Nicholas Pooran that it went off his thigh. Despite three tight balls, Suchith had given away 17 runs. Russell, as is his wont, ripped off the gloves with his teeth and marched off like a tiger — Sriram Veera

One pull too many

Kane Williamson was in a mood to pull any ball that was pitched marginally short, or even short of length. Unlike many modern-day batsmen, and some of the past masters, who pull compulsively from the front foot, he does it the orthodox way. He shifts his weight onto the backfoot, presses back deep into the crease, arches his upper body like the curve of a bow and swivels as he completes the shot. The absence of violent movements makes the pose a collector’s item. He unfurled a gorgeous one against Umesh Yadav. Four balls later, he essayed a more powerful one against Andre Russell. The ball had bounced more than he had judged, but he rose with the bounce and flayed him through mid-wicket. The next ball was identical and he recoiled for the pull. But the ball, an off-cutter that skid on, didn’t bounce as much as he had expected, and he ended up dragging the ball onto the stumps. Never has Williamson, who usually wears restraint in both joy and agony, looked so livid. He bent down, cursed himself, and in an uncharacteristic burst of rage, almost blew the stumps away.

Under edge into the stumps, Russel dismiss Kane for 17 off 16. Second down for SRH.#IPL2022 #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/wDMPqSfsjo — Ashmin Aryal (@AryalAshmin) April 15, 2022

Tripathi learns from Prof. Dhoni

Sunil Gavaskar went wow, deservingly so, after Rahul Tripathi, one of the most talented Indian batsmen in the IPL, lofted Varun Chakravarthy over the cover boundary. He crash-landed Sunil Narine too and punched Pat Cummins over cover. Over the years, for various IPL teams, he has been opener, anchor, finisher – and done all roles with aplomb against pace and spin. In his early years, when in the Rising Pune Supergiant team, he picked one trait from MS Dhoni that he still follows. Sleeping late. On non-match nights, he would sleep at 10.30 pm but that would change. “He would sleep late. I tried to follow Dhonibhai as I have to be at my best at 7.30. Sleep at 2-3 in the night, get up at 10-11. Then again try to get an afternoon nap. Sleep as much as I can. So, there are not too many thoughts, fidgetiness. Sleep more, relax and around 3.30-4 or so, I start getting ready and fresh and ready to go by 6.30. And try to keep this routine on non-match days too,” he once told SG Sports. Be a conscious insomniac if you want to do well in the IPL, then.